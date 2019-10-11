President Donald Trump A “Joker Understudy,” Says Trevor Noah On ‘The Daily Show’

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah had a very cynical take on current events tonight, referring to President Donald Trump as a “Joker understudy” in his opening remarks.

Noah noted that a new Fox News poll shows 51 percent are in favor of impeachment. “That’s like if Gayle said she was 51 percent against Oprah!”

Moving on, Noah noted that Vice President Mike Pence is doing everything he can to avoid having to answer probing questions from the press. After a clip where Pence dissembled when asked about his Ukraine conversations with the President, Noah noted, “Mike Pence avoided that question like it was a woman with her ankle showing!”

While the impeachment train is picking up speed, Noah said, he pointed out that Trump’s decision to bring home 50 soldiers from their Syria station has caused refugees to flee the area, and combat by Turkey against the Kurds.

The only people happy about this situation? The remaining fighters loyal to ISIS. “Great news! Free in time for Toyota-thon!”

