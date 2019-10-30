‘Powerless’ & ‘A To Z’ Creator Ben Queen Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has signed Powerless and A To Z creator producer Ben Queen for representation.

Queen’s hourlong pilot Heart of Life, inspired by the John Mayer song, was picked up to pilot by ABC during the 2018-19 season and is currently being redeveloped at the network. Written by Queen, Heart of Life follows two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they’re related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. Queen, Mayer, Paul Weitz and Melvin Mar executive produce for 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

Queen previously created comedies A to Z and Powerless, both of which aired for one season on NBC. He also served as executive producer on A to Z.

On the film side, Queen wrote the screenplay for Pixar’s animated film Cars 2, which grossed $562M worldwide, and co-wrote the story for Cars 3, which grossed $383M worldwide.

Since Verve signed WGA’s Code of Conduct in May, the lit agency has signed several TV creators/showrunners, including Meredith Stiehm and The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson.

Queen continues to be repped by Sloane Offer.