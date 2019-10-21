‘Pod Save America’ Producer Crooked Media Moves Into Daily Podcasts With ‘What A Day’

Pod Save America producer Crooked Media is moving into daily podcasts with the launch of What A Day from author and comedian Akilah Hughes and former Daily Beast writer Gideon Resnick.

Each episode of the podcast, which debuts on Monday October 28, is 15 minutes long and brings listeners the top stories of the day across politics, business, economics and pop culture. It will air on all podcast platforms with video across Crooked Media’s YouTube and social media channels.

Crooked Media is run by ex-President Obama staffs Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor and Jon Lovett, the latter who also wrote on The Newsroom.

“Empowering listeners to successfully engage in our democracy is our biggest challenge and mission as a company,” said Sarah Geismer, Crooked’s Head of Development & Production. “In a time where our democracy is being hit from all sides, we want What A Day to be a daily boon for knowledge, conversation, and most importantly, action. As we’ve seen with our other podcast properties, audio has proven to be an incredibly useful tool to not only share stories, but to make people feel involved and that they’re not sitting on the sidelines. Akilah and Gideon are the perfect pair to captain our first daily news podcast and we can’t wait for our audience to experience the first episode of What A Day next week.”

Related Story 'Pod Save America' Producer Crooked Media To Launch Narrative Podcast About Healthcare With Dr. Abdul El-Sayed

“With 2020 on the horizon and the broken dam of endless news every day, it only makes sense that Crooked Media provide a daily news podcast to help a broader audience become and stay informed,” added Akilah Hughes. “I honestly got tired of the news feeling like a bummer–like taking medicine that I know is good for me and democracy, but also tastes horrible and doesn’t make me feel better. While Gideon and I can’t guarantee there won’t be difficult topics, our duty is to make our listeners lives a little easier by doing the heavy lifting for them. I’m thrilled to be continuing my relationship with Crooked, though not surprised, and I’m proud to be adding color to the daily news podcast space.”

Click here to listen to the podcast’s audio trailer.