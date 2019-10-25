Click to Skip Ad
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot Back In Motion

Pirates of the Carribean
Disney

The Pirates of the Caribbean reboot has set sail once again. Deadline has confirmed that Disney has brought on Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott, who co-wrote the first four Pirates films, to craft a story for a new Pirates movie. This comes after Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the Deadpool screenwriters who were originally hired to write the script for a sixth installment, dropped out earlier this year. The film is in the early development stage with producer Jerry Bruckheimer expected to return to the Johnny Depp-steered franchise. Depp launched the films as the bleary buccaneer Jack Sparrow but recent legal drama leaves it unclear on whether he will reprise his role. The films have collectively grossed over $4.5 billion worldwide.

