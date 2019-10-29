Pinewood Group Exits ‘Sherlock’ & ‘The Bastard Executioner’ Studio In Wales To Focus On Netflix Base Shepperton Studios & Disney Base Near London

British studios Pinewood Group is pulling out of Wales as it looks to focus on facilities including Shepperton Studios, which Netflix is using as a permanent UK base.

The company will end its agreement with the Welsh government for the Cardiff studio in March 2020. The studio has been the set of series including BBC’s Sherlock and FX’s The Bastard Executioner.

Pinewood Group’s future plans include the expansion of its Shepperton Studios, to become the second largest studio in the world, which Netflix recently inked a deal with to become its UK base as well as the completion of new stages at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, where Disney is based.

The group, which recently exited bases in Atlanta and Malaysia, is also exploring expansion in other international markets.

Paul Golding, Chairman, Pinewood Group, said, “Pinewood is known across the world as a leading-provider of studio space and the last decade has seen the value of film and television production in Wales more than double. Wales now has a robust and mature market, with the three main studios in Cardiff currently running at capacity. Our decision will enable us to concentrate on our growth plans, including our extensive expansion at Pinewood and Shepperton Studios.”

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas, added, “We have worked closely with Pinewood throughout their time in Wales and utilised the company’s industry knowledge to get the best economic outcomes for Wales and make it a thriving and established location for film-makers. Pinewood leaves Wales to concentrate on its own growth plans at Shepperton at a time when all three studios in South East Wales, including Wentloog, are operating at full capacity, with productions such as His Dark Materials and Brave New World.”

He added, “We are proud of our association with Pinewood and over the last five years our vibrant creative industry has seen film and TV productions funded by Welsh Government – including those made by Pinewood and Bad Wolf – spending in excess of £100m in Wales, creating over 2000 full time equivalent job years here and benefiting local supply chains and hundreds of businesses.”