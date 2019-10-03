‘The Amazing Race’ Host Phil Keoghan Gets ‘Tough As Nails’ As CBS Hands Physical Competition Format 10-Episode Order

CBS is going on another amazing race with Phil Keoghan after the network landed his latest physical competition format. The network has handed Tough As Nails a 10-episode order.

The Amazing Race host is producing and hosting the series, which shines a spotlight on real people who are real tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday job, with his producing partner Louise Keoghan.

Contestants will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until a winner is named.

It is produced by Raquel Productions and Tough House Productions and casting begins in November. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Louise Keoghan has been collaborating with her husband for more than two decades. Born in Australia, she is an award-winning producer who has co-created and produced dozens of highly rated primetime series. She also produced and co-wrote the award-winning documentary Le Ride, which was an official selection at SXSW and Opening Night.

Keoghan has hosted The Amazing Race since its inception in 2001, and the show is going into its 32nd season after its previous run ended in June. He has also hosted No Opportunity Wasted and previously signed a contract extending his tenure on The Amazing Race for “several years” that also included a provision to develop other projects for CBS.

“Tough As Nails was inspired by my proud working-class family of farmers, gold miners, builders and coal miners,” said Phil Keoghan. “I was lucky enough to spend my school holidays working alongside my grandfather, an A-grade mechanic, World War II aero mechanic, gunsmith and inventor. I’m excited to celebrate the skills of those who sweat on factory floors instead of gym floors, and those who wear work boots instead of workout shoes.”