Pete Buttigieg Hangs With Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton; Back In L.A. This Weekend For Fundraising

Pete Buttigieg will be back in L.A. fundraising again this weekend, just days after another swing through Hollywood circles, including an event that drew guests including Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton.

Buttigieg raised a healthy $19.1 million in the third quarter, which ended on Monday.

To kick-off the next fundraising period, Buttigieg was back on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He’s been able to draw a significant chunk of support from prominent showbiz figures.

On Tuesday evening, he headlined a fundraiser at the home of Michael Kives, founder of the investment advisory firm K5 Global, and his wife Lydia, a civil rights lawyer. DiCaprio and Hilton were among the guests, and a source said that other attendees included Glenn Close and Ashton Kutcher. Co-hosts included MGM’s Jonathan Glickman and writer Christy Callahan; CAA’s Richard Lovett; and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Other co-hosts included Snap’s Ben Schwerin; UTA’s Darnell Strom and his wife Emily, a consultant; attorney Marcy Morris; Michael and Samantha Auerbach; Jordan C. Brown and Paul Rusconi; and Steve Jensen and Mark Grace.

Buttigieg’s other events of the day included an early evening fundraiser at the home of Rick Wartzman, founder of the KH Moon Center for a Functioning Society at the Drucker Institute, and writer Randye Holder. Co-hosts included public affairs consultant John Gile and designer Jeff Valenson.

Earlier in the day, the candidate attended a lunchtime fundraiser at the home of Nicole Avant, a producer, the former US ambassador to the Bahamas and spouse to Netflix’s Ted Sarandos. Avant and Charles Rivkin were Southern California co-chairs of Barack Obama’s finance team in the 2008 election.

On Saturday, Buttigieg is making another fundraising swing, this time at the Brentwood home of housing developer Thomas Safran, according to an invite. Tickets to the evening reception start at $250 per person. Those who max out at the $2,800 level will get access to a pre reception with the South Bend, Indiana mayor.

On Oct. 10, Buttigieg and nine other Democratic candidates are scheduled to be in Los Angeles for a town hall focused on LGBTQ issues, with CNN airing the event. Buttigieg is planning a fundraising event on that day as well, as will former Vice President Joe Biden. He will raise money at the home of producer Michael Lombardo and his husband, architect Sonny Ward, and at another event at the home of Paramount Jim Gianopulos and his wife, Ann, a marketing consultant.

Biden also will be in Los Angeles on Friday, with an itinerary that includes an appearance at the SEIU Unions for All Summit. His campaign announced on Thursday that it raised $15.2 million in the third quarter.