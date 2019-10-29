Pete Buttigieg Led Showbiz Fundraising In Latest Quarter; Kamala Harris Still Tops Money Race To Date

Pete Buttigieg again led all other candidates in fundraising from showbiz sources in the most recent quarter, drawing contributions during the period from such figures as Michael J. Fox, Jennifer Garner, Seth MacFarlane and David Mandel.

Buttigieg raised $262,059 during the quarter, edging out Kamala Harris, who raised $230,716, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics. Joe Biden raised $184,522 during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Harris still leads in the Hollywood money race over all, with $1.1 million to Buttigieg’s $922,385 and Bernie Sanders with $605,533.

The figures may not include all entertainment industry contributions. For example, a donor who is an attorney may be classified under a separate category of lawyers. But CRP, which runs the website OpenSecrets.org, is the only group that does a comprehensive analysis of campaign contributions.

Harris’ contributors during the quarter included actor Anthony Anderson and producer Nina Jacobson. Biden’s donors included director Cameron Crowe, producer Nicole Avant and Disney’s Dana Walden.

As has been the case throughout the cycle, a number of donors are giving to multiple candidates.

For instance, actor Leonardo DiCaprio gave to Harris and Cory Booker during the quarter, and was one of the guests at a Buttigieg event earlier this month.

Garner also gave to Kirsten Gillibrand in August, before she dropped out of the race, and to Harris in the first quarter. Avant also gave to Booker and, earlier this year, to Buttigieg. Walden has already given to Booker, Harris and Amy Klobuchar.

Buttigieg, Harris and Biden have been especially aggressive in courting industry donors, even as other candidates, like Elizabeth Warren, have shunned the type of high-dollar events that are a routine part of the Hollywood fundraising scene.

Still, Warren drew a number of contributions from prominent industry figures, including director James Mangold and producer Norman Lear. Mangold also has given to Buttigieg and Harris. Lear also gave to Buttigieg and Jay Inslee, before he dropped out of the race.

Other contributions to Warren came from producer Kevin Bright, who also gave to Sanders and Buttigieg, and to Harris in the first quarter; and from producer Jason Blum, who also gave to Harris.

Sanders drew contributions from “Simpsons” star Dan Castellaneta and actress Rhea Perlman. They each also gave to Warren and Harris.

