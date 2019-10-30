‘Perfect Harmony’: Joshua Malina Joins Bradley Whitford For Guest Role In NBC Series

It’s a mini The West Wing reunion on the set of Perfect Harmony. Joshua Malina is reuniting with fellow West Wing alum Bradley Whitford for a guest role on Whitford’s NBC comedy series Perfect Harmony.

Malina will play Torsten VanBlaricum in an upcoming episode, a judge of the “Conley Fork’s Finest” pageant who sits next to Arthur and gradually reveals himself to be eccentric. A former winner of this very pageant, Torsten looks back fondly on his pageant years as the best of his life. He encourages the boys and girls who are currently competing to “cherish this special time” and takes his judging duties very seriously. Torsten’s interest in the pageant extends to a podcast he hosts in which he interviews other “finest boys” from the pageant’s history. Torsten would kill for the chance to compete again, which he almost gets.

Bradley Whitford and Joshua Malina on the set of ‘Perfect Harmony.’ Courtesy of NBC

Written by Leslie Lake Webster and directed by Jason Winer, Perfect Harmony is about a rural church choir that gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door.

Webster and Whitford executive produce alongside Winer and Jon Radler of Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Century TV, where Small Dog is based, is the studio.

Malina and Whitford played Will Bailey and Josh Lyman, respectively on the NBC drama series The West Wing. You can see both on set in the photo on left.

Malina also appeared on West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin’s Sports Night. He most recently starred on Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal and simultaneously recurred on The Big Bang Theory. Malina is repped by Kohner Agency and Frontline Management.