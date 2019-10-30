‘Pennyworth’: Batman’s British Butler Will Serve A Second Season On Epix

Pennyworth, the stylish one-hour drama devoted to the edgy, early-day exploits of Batman’s British butler, will return for a second season on Epix. The 10-episode Season 2 will begin filming in January at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

The series stars Jack Bannon in the title role and Ben Aldridge as young billionaire Thomas Wayne, the future father of a son named Bruce. The DC Comics character Alfred Pennyworth is best known as the graying manservant who attends to both stately Wayne Manor and to the secret Batcave headquarters that sits hidden beneath the ancestral home of Bruce Wayne/Batman. With Pennyworth, however, the title character is met in 1960s London, where he is fresh from a stint of dangerous and distinguished military service in the British SAS.

Epix

Epix President Michael Wright said Pennyworth has been a next-level success for the premium cable network

“Pennyworth has been a big hit for us, embraced by critics and fans alike,” Wright said, “It was the highest-performing original series ever to premiere on Epix, more than doubling the viewership of the shows that came before it. Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and WBTV have delivered a brilliant, must-watch series. We can’t wait to work with this phenomenal cast and creative team on another exciting season.”

In addition to Bannon (The Imitation Game) and Aldridge (Fleabag), the first season of Pennyworth starred Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (EastEnders), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Dorothy Atkinson (Topsy-Turvy), Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street), Polly Walker (Rome), Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) and pop singer Paloma Faith.

Pennyworth is from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist) and executive producer/director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series). The series is based characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

