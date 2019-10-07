Penn Badgley, Tony Winner Laura Benanti Join Billy Crystal & Tiffany Haddish In ‘Here Today’

Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley, who currently stars on the Netflix series, You, and Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti have been added to the cast of Here Today along with Anna Deavere Smith (Black-ish, The West Wing, Nurse Jackie) and Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight, Blindspotting). Emmy winners Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish are toplining the Astute Films comedy, which is currently filming in New York City.

Here Today will mark Crystal’s eighth time directing and his third on a feature. It follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal), who is slowly but surely losing his grip on reality, befriends a talented young New York street singer Emma Payge (Haddish). Together, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

Crystal co-wrote the screenplay with his fellow Saturday Night Live alum and Emmy-award winning writer Alan Zweibel based on the short story The Prize also written by Zweibel. Crystal, Zweibel, and Haddish are producing the project with Fred Bernstein and Dominique Telson. Rick Jackson, Claudine Marrotte, and Samantha Sprecher are serving executive producers.

“We’ve assembled a terrific and gifted cast,” said Astute Films’ President Bernstein. “Billy and Alan Zweibel gave us a wonderful script, and great actors want to work with Billy. We are thrilled!”

Rocket Science is handling international sales on the highly anticipated feature. CAA is handling US rights.

Badgley, whose film credits include Greetings from Tim Buckley, Margin Call, and John Tucker Must Die, is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Adam Kaller. Benanti, who won the 2008 Tony for her performance in Broadway’s Gypsy and is also known from TV’s Supergirl and Younger, is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Smith is repped The Gersh Agency and Judi Farkas Management, while Nyambi is a client of Abrams Artists Agency and ATA Management.