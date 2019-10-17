Warner Bros Drills Down To Find Its Penguin For ‘The Batman’

Today’s casting of Paul Dano as The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman and the exit of Jonah Hill from negotiations Wednesday shouldn’t confuse the issue: Deadline hears the search is on to find The Penguin. Those actors were not in line for the same role. Sources said that Reeves and Warner Bros’ next order of business is to set an actor to round out the trio of villains The Penguin, The Riddler and Catwoman (the latter to be played by Zoe Kravitz). All three will haunt Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.

Word on the Gotham City grapevine is that the only connection between Hill and The Riddler is that perhaps Hill fancied that role over The Penguin, which is the one Reeves wanted him to play.

So, Deadline readers, help Reeves out. Bearing in mind the relative youthfulness of the cast, who might play the waddling criminal genius with the top hat, tuxedo and signature umbrella?

