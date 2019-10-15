Penelope Ann Miller, Dermot Mulroney Star In ‘The Virgin of Highland Park’

EXCLUSIVE: Penelope Ann Miller (Oscar winner The Artist, ABC’s American Crime) and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, August: Osage County) will play wife and husband in the indie film The Virgin of Highland Park from director Sonia Sebastian.

Co-written by Sebastian and Miguel Alcantud, the plot follows a virgin teenager who, during a physical test to join the soccer team, is shocked to discover she is pregnant. As her life begins to crumble, she desperately tries to find an explanation of what happened to her. She is not ready to be a mother and she certainly cannot imagine herself as the iconic Virgin.

Miller and Mulroney will play Jessica and Edison, the parents of the teenager. They have been married seventeen years and despite some difficult moments, they love each other the same way they did from the beginning. However, their differences of opinion over their daughter’s situation take a toll on their relationship.

Sebastian is producing the project with Jeff Solema of Go East Media

Miller’s other credits include Carlito’s Way, The Birth of a Nation, and Kindergarten Cop. Her reps are Innovative Artists and Management Production Entertainment.

Mulroney, repped by Paradigm, can currently be seen on HBO’s new comedy The Righteous Gemstones, Netflix’s Arrested Development, and Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series remake.