BBC Reveals Huge Streaming Figures For ‘Peaky Blinders’ & ‘Killing Eve’

The BBC has provided an insight into how many people are watching box sets of two of its most potent dramas.

At a big event in London on Monday for some of the UK’s top television creatives, BBC director of content Charlotte Moore talked up the broadcaster’s streaming service iPlayer, which launched in 2007.

Providing an insight into streaming requests in a way that Netflix and Amazon rarely do, she picked out two shows that have lit up iPlayer in recent weeks.

Season five of Peaky Blinders has just aired in the UK, and all five seasons have racked up 42M views on iPlayer since July, according to Moore. This includes “some of the biggest” demand it has seen from young viewers.

Furthermore, she said both season one and two of BBC America’s assassin drama Killing Eve now have more than 100M iPlayer views.

“The pace of change is staggering. We’re seeing how much young audiences especially want to watch both live and on demand and expect shows to be available for longer,” Moore said.