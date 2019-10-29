Click to Skip Ad
Patrick Schwarzenegger Gets Lead In Amy Poehler’s ‘Moxie;’ Ike Barinholtz In Talks

Patrick Schwarzenegger Ike Barinholtz
Shutterstock/Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger has been set to play the male lead in Moxie, the film that Amy Poehler is directing for Netflix. Adapted from the Jennifer Mathieu novel, Moxie tells the story of a girl (Hadley Robinson) from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past to start a feminist revolution at her high school. Schwarzenegger plays the school’s handsome jock who offers vociferous opposition to the Moxie movement, and who has darker secrets in his past. Lauren Tsai also stars

Schwarzenegger can next be seen in thriller Daniel Isn’t Real. He was last seen in Midnight Sun alongside Bella Thorne and National Geographic mini-series The Long Road Home.

Barinholtz is currently voicing a lead in the Fox animated comedy Bless The Harts and was most recently seen onscreen in the Amazon Studios pic Late Night, and guested on the Jordan Peele-hosted anthology series, The Twilight Zone.

Tamara Chestna wrote the script, and the picture has just gotten underway in Los Angeles, with Poehler producing for Paper Kite along with Morgan Sackett, and Kim Lessing. Latter also works for Paper Kite, the company behind the Netflix show Russian Doll and the NBC show Making It, which Poehler co-hosts. Moxie is Poehler’s second time behind the camera for Netflix; the comedy Wine Country premiered in May.

Schwarzenegger is repped by UTA and Management 360, Barinholtz by UTA and Artists First.

