Patrick Dempsey: “Important Time To Collaborate Internationally” As Italian Drama ‘Devils’ Premieres At Mipcom

Patrick Dempsey is in Cannes to promote his latest project. However, this time he’s repping an Italian drama rather than a U.S. network series.

Dempsey, known to a legion of Grey’s Anatomy fans as McDreamy, is in France to promote Devils, a financial thriller for Sky Italia. The series, which is produced by Lux Vide and Orange Studio, funded by Sky Studios and distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution, held its world premiere at Mipcom this evening.

“Everyone’s making their own projects from France to Italy, they’re no longer just waiting for the American market so I think it’s really important that we start collaborating internationally and use [our] visibility to cross pollinate. It’s an incredible time because there are so many stories to be told, depending on which country you’re from with young filmmakers and writers,” he told Deadline.

Dempsey stars alongside Alessandro Borghi (Suburra) and Kasia Smutniak (Loro). Based on the best-selling novel by Italian trader Guido Maria Brera, the ten-part English-language series will be set in the London office of a major U.S. bank, where the ruthless Head of Trading, Massimo Ruggero (Borghi) from Italy, has been welcomed and introduced to the world of finance by Dominic Morgan (Dempsey), the bank’s CEO. When Ruggero ends up involved in an intercontinental financial war rocking Europe, he has to choose whether to ally himself with his mentor or fight him. The book was partly inspired by the financial crisis that swept global markets in 2008.

“It’s an international story and has a different perspective on the financial world to the one that we’re used to, usually from the American perspective,” he said, adding that he’d enjoyed working with French director Jean-Jacques Annaud on Epix’s The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair. “I love being in Europe and you want to do something different, you want to challenge yourself. You go from the guy everybody loves to the guy you’re not sure about.”

Dempsey added that it was a different process than previous shows he’d worked on. He said he was drawn to the complex character. I like the fact that you don’t know whether he’s the good guy or a bad guy, you don’t know which way he’s coming form and as it progresses, you’re even less sure of what he’s up to,” he said.

Borghi told Deadline, “The key to the series is the relationship between these two men because he’s my mentor but you’re going to change your point of view over the series. This was the most fun thing for the character, every time that you have to show a different side of your character.”