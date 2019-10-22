Click to Skip Ad
Paramount Takes Off With Jeremy Lott’s WWII Bomber Spec ‘Blessed Event’; Temple Hill Producing

A Consolidated B-24 Liberator and its crew in 1942 Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has picked up Blessed Event, a spec script by Jeremy Lott based on a true WWII story. The pic is set at Temple Hill, which inked a multi-year first-look film deal with the studio earlier this year. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Issac Klausner, and John Fischer will produce the project with Adam Goldworm serving as executive producer.

Set in the South Pacific during WWII, the film is about the American crew of a B-24 Liberator Bomber who pilots their wounded plane through a gauntlet of enemy fighters and anti-aircraft guns to complete an improbable but critical mission behind enemy lines.

Lott was initially inspired by a local news interview with the bomber’s tail gunner who was finally getting his medals after more than 70 years. This led to his five-year research stint where he tracked down and met with the tail gunner and family members of the rest of the crew, interviewed still-living WWII bomber pilots, parsed through a number of books and military records, and even flew on a B-24 himself.

Jon Gonda and Ellie Walker are overseeing the project for the studio.

Just last year, Lott and his occasional writing partner Cory Goodman sold their original family-themed holiday film pitch, Merry Little Christmas, to Paramount with Neil Moritz attached to produce. Lott’s other writing credits include The Falling, being produced by Zac Efron, and Rally Car, which has Keanu Reeves attached to lead.

He’s repped by Aperture Entertainment and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.

 

