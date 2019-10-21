‘Panic’: Enrique Murciano, Camron Jones & Jessica Sula Join Amazon Series In Recastings; Quartet Set To Recur

EXCLUSIVE: Enrique Murciano (Bloodline), Camron Jones (Grown-ish) and Jessica Sula (Split) are set as series regulars in Amazon’s upcoming YA drama series Panic. They will play roles that have been recast after the pilot. Additionally, Bonnie Bedelia (Parenthood), Moira Kelly (One Tree Hill), Nancy McKeon (The Facts of Life) and Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) have been cast in recurring roles on the series,, from writer Lauren Oliver based on her best-selling book and producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Production is scheduled to begin this month in Texas.

Created and writtenby Oliver, Panic centers on a small town in America where every year the graduating seniors — one ofm played by Sula — engage in a competition they believe is their one chance to escape. But this year, the rules have changed — and they must decide how much they are willing to risk in order to get out.

Murciano, will play Sheriff Kean, replacing Will Chase who played the role in the pilot; Jones will portray Bishop, replacing Kevin Alves from the pilot; and Sula is Natalie, replacing Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut from the pilot. They join previously announced series regulars Mike Faist (Dodge Mason); Olivia Welch (Heather) and Ray Nicholson (Ray Hanrahan).

Murciano’s Sheriff Kean is a man who wears the mantle of his office heavily. Sheriff Kean is haunted by loss, alienated from his grieving wife, and single-mindedly focused on the one thing he can control: putting a stop to the game.

Jones’ Bishop is a Good Kid–anyone in Carp would tell you that. Affable, funny, sweet; an all-around athlete and a solid A/A- student; Bishop fulfills the expectations of both the community and his father, the Chief Justice of the County Court. But a lifetime of inherited pressure has begun to take its toll.

Sula’s Natalie’s aspirations include a move to California and the fulfillment of her dead mother’s dream to become an actress. The loftiness of her ambitions and her disregard for practicalities belie the discipline and perceptiveness born of growing up a Deputy Sheriff’s daughter.

Bedelia will recur as Anne, Heather’s guardian angel. She gives Heather a job on her farm at the start of the season and becomes the adult to prove to Heather she is worth loving. A widow and full of quirk (she does keep a farm with all kinds of animals, she takes Heather and Lily in when they need it most.

Kelly is Laura Kean, Sheriff Kean’s (Murciano) wife. Mired in grief after the death of her son, Laura Kean is locked in the past–and keeping secrets of her own.

McKeon portrays Jessica Mason, Dodge’s single mom. Beautiful, fierce, a fighter. She cares about her two children more than anything and has uprooted the family’s life to pursue justice for her daughter, victim of a hit-and-run that placed her in a wheelchair for life. She is having an affair with Sheriff Kean (Murciano).

Jones plays Sherri Nill. A single mother at seventeen, Sherri has been roughed around by life and seeks refuge in the wrong places–notably booze, drugs, and bad men. She does love her children but just doesn’t know how to take care of them. Her temper, hardness, and volatility disguise her vulnerability and belief in her unworthiness.

Panic is executive produced by Oliver along with executive producers Roth, Kirschenbaum, and Adam Schroeder. Alyssa Altman serves as co-executive producer along with Lynley Bird. Panic is produced by Amazon Studios.

Murciano, whose credits also include Netflix’s Brigh and Starz’s Power, is repped by Gersh and Management 360.