‘Pandora’ Renewed For Season 2 By The CW

Just two weeks after the Season 1 finale, the CW has ordered a second season of its sci-fi action series Pandora. It’s slated for premiere in 2020.

Set in the year 2199, Pandora stars Priscilla Quintana (Polaroid, Traffik) as Jax (aka Pandora), a resourceful young woman who has lost everything after the death of her parents but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction.

Cast also includes Oliver Dench as Xander Duvall; Raechelle Banno as Atria Nine; John Harlan Kim as Greg Li; Ben Radcliffe as Ralen; Banita Sandhu as Delaney Pilar; Martin Bobb-Semple as Thomas James Ross and Noah Huntley as Professor Donovan Osborn.

Pandora is executive produced by Altman, Kriozere, Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank (ABC’s Castle), Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.