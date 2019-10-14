Click to Skip Ad
‘Better Things’ Co-Creator/Star Pamela Adlon Signs With CAA

Shutterstock

Pamela Adlon has a new agency home. The Better Things co-creator, writer, star and producer has signed with CAA.

Adlon earned back-to-back Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy noms in 2017 and 2018 for her role as single mother and working actress Sam Fox in the FX series.

The deal does not cover representation for writing.

Adlon also is a four-time Emmy nominee for FX’s Louie – two as a producer, one as a writer and another for Guest Actress – and won a 2002 Emmy for her voice work on Fox’s King of the Hill. She was a series regular on all seven seasons of Showtime’s Californication.

She continues to be repped by CESD for voice-over, Felker Toczek and ID PR. Variety first reported the signing.

