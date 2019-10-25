Drama Gold Rush Boosts UK Television Exports To Record $1.8BN

Britain’s world-conquering drama, spearheaded by Emmy-winning shows like Killing Eve and Chernobyl, boosted the country’s TV exports to a record high of £1.4BN ($1.8BN).
That’s according to producer trade body Pact’s 2018/19 TV Export Report, which found that UK exports were up 55% on the 2016/17 figure of £902M.
Drama led the charge in a big way, accounting for £675M, or nearly half, of the overall sales. This was 42 times higher than in 2016/17, when drama exports topped out at £16M.
Comedy was next in line, with British producers racking up sales of £94M as shows such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Emmy-winning Fleabag delivered the goods.
Here’s how all the genres stacked up:
America remains the UK’s biggest market, accounting for £444M, or 33%, of all export revenue. France (£115M) and Australia (£96M) were the second and third biggest buyers of British TV shows respectively.
Pact CEO John McVay said: “It’s no surprise that we’re seeing a record year for TV exports. The compelling stories that our creatives craft resonate beyond borders. It’s fantastic to see the success of the TV industry – and in particular drama – contributing so much to the UK economy.”
Pact’s report was produced by consultancy 3Vision, with funding from the Department for International Trade, BBC Studios, and ITV Studios.
