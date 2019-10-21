UPDATED with evacuation orders for local streets: A brush fire not being driven by the Los Angeles region’s dangerous Santa Ana winds has so far burned about 30 acres up a hill in Pacific Palisades, some flames licking the backyards of some of the multimillion-dollar homes in the tony L.A. neighborhood and triggering evacuations in the area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department ordered mandatory evacuations for residents near the now-named Palisades Fire, which began around 10:39 AM PT and has been terrain-driven (meaning wind is not a factor). The evacuations are for residents in the area bordered by Charmel Lane on the west, Bienveneda Avenue on the east, the end of Lachman Lane on the north, and Merivale Lane on the South.

Fire officials said the evacuations are “due to both potential fire and smoke behavior as well as the pending arrival of large fixed-wind retardant dropping aircraft.”

No structures have yet been damaged, and no injuries have been reported, the LAFD said.

Local TV stations have been showing emergency vehicles and firefighters gathered on Palisades Drive at the bottom of the impacted hill. The fire is consuming the available vegetation in the area; as always the concern is embers making their way to another locale, causing immediate danger.

Smoke could be seen nearing some of the backyards of homes at the top of the hill. There are several water-dropping aircraft working in the area which could be seen from the busy 405 Freeway. The smoke can be seen throughout the L.A. basin.

The latest wildfire comes as the region has been dealing with the Saddleridge Fire, which, spurred by the Santa Ana winds, began in Sylmar on October 10 and spread across the northern San Fernando Valley to Porter Ranch, destroying several homes. That fire is currently at 8,799 acres, with 83% containment.

The Santa Ana winds come from the opposite direction of the lighter ones in the area today, bringing with them dangerously low humidity that create tinder-dry conditions. A red-flag warning had been in effect in the area through late Sunday night.