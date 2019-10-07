Oscars: 93 Countries In Running For International Feature Film Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the full list of countries that have submitted a pic for consideration for the new International Feature Film Oscar category.

Here are the 93 nations and their hopefuls, in alphabetical order:

Albania, The Delegation, Bujar Alimani, director;

Algeria, Papicha, Mounia Meddour, director;

Argentina, Heroic Losers, Sebastián Borensztein, director;

Armenia, Lengthy Night, Edgar Baghdasaryan, director;

Australia, Buoyancy, Rodd Rathjen, director;

Austria, Joy, Sudabeh Mortezai, director;

Bangladesh, Alpha, Nasiruddin Yousuff, director;

Belarus, Debut, Anastasiya Miroshnichenko, director;

Belgium, Our Mothers, César Díaz, director;

Bolivia, I Miss You, Rodrigo Bellott, director;

Bosnia and Herzegovina, The Son, Ines Tanovic, director;

Brazil, Invisible Life, Karim Aïnouz, director;

Bulgaria, Ága, Milko Lazarov, director;

Cambodia, In the Life of Music, Caylee So, Sok Visal, directors;

Canada, Antigone, Sophie Deraspe, director;

Chile, Spider, Andrés Wood, director;

China, Ne Zha, Yu Yang, director;

Colombia, Monos, Alejandro Landes, director;

Costa Rica, The Awakening of the Ants, Antonella Sudasassi Furniss, director;

Croatia, Mali, Antonio Nuic, director;

Cuba, A Translator, Rodrigo Barriuso, Sebastián Barriuso, directors;

Czech Republic, The Painted Bird, Václav Marhoul, director;

Denmark, Queen of Hearts, May el-Toukhy, director;

Dominican Republic, The Projectionist, José María Cabral, director;

Ecuador, The Longest Night, Gabriela Calvache, director;

Egypt, Poisonous Roses, Ahmed Fawzi Saleh, director;

Estonia, Truth and Justice, Tanel Toom, director;

Ethiopia, Running against the Wind, Jan Philipp Weyl, director;

Finland, Stupid Young Heart, Selma Vilhunen, director;

France, Les Misérables, Ladj Ly, director;

Georgia, Shindisi, Dimitri Tsintsadze, director;

Germany, System Crasher, Nora Fingscheidt, director;

Ghana, Azali, Kwabena Gyansah, director;

Greece, When Tomatoes Met Wagner, Marianna Economou, director;

Honduras, Blood, Passion, and Coffee, Carlos Membreño, director;

Hong Kong, The White Storm 2 Drug Lords, Herman Yau, director;

Hungary, Those Who Remained, Barnabás Tóth, director;

Iceland, A White, White Day, Hlynur Pálmason, director;

India, Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar, director;

Indonesia, Memories of My Body, Garin Nugroho, director;

Iran, Finding Farideh, Azadeh Moussavi, Kourosh Ataee, directors;

Ireland, Gaza, Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell, directors;

Israel, Incitement, Yaron Zilberman, director;

Italy, The Traitor, Marco Bellocchio, director;

Japan, Weathering with You, Makoto Shinkai, director;

Kazakhstan, Kazakh Khanate. The Golden Throne, Rustem Abdrashov, director;

Kenya, Subira, Ravneet Singh (Sippy) Chadha, director;

Kosovo, Zana, Antoneta Kastrati, director;

Kyrgyzstan, Aurora, Bekzat Pirmatov, director;

Latvia, The Mover, Davis Simanis, director;

Lebanon, 1982, Oualid Mouaness, director;

Lithuania, Bridges of Time, Audrius Stonys, Kristine Briede, directors;

Luxembourg, Tel Aviv on Fire, Sameh Zoabi, director;

Malaysia, M for Malaysia, Dian Lee, Ineza Roussille, directors;

Mexico, The Chambermaid, Lila Avilés, director;

Mongolia, The Steed, Erdenebileg Ganbold, director;

Montenegro, Neverending Past, Andro Martinović, director;

Morocco, Adam, Maryam Touzani, director;

Nepal, Bulbul, Binod Paudel, director;

Netherlands, Instinct, Halina Reijn, director;

Nigeria, Lionheart, Genevieve Nnaji, director;

North Macedonia, Honeyland, Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, directors;

Norway, Out Stealing Horses, Hans Petter Moland, director;

Pakistan, Laal Kabootar, Kamal Khan, director;

Palestine, It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman, director;

Panama, Everybody Changes, Arturo Montenegro, director;

Peru, Retablo, Alvaro Delgado Aparicio, director;

Philippines, Verdict, Raymund Ribay Gutierrez, director;

Poland, Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa, director;

Portugal, The Domain, Tiago Guedes, director;

Romania, The Whistlers, Corneliu Porumboiu, director;

Russia, Beanpole, Kantemir Balagov, director;

Saudi Arabia, The Perfect Candidate, Haifaa Al Mansour, director;

Senegal, Atlantics, Mati Diop, director;

Serbia, King Petar the First, Petar Ristovski, director;

Singapore, A Land Imagined, Yeo Siew Hua, director;

Slovakia, Let There Be Light, Marko Skop, director;

Slovenia, History of Love, Sonja Prosenc, director;

South Africa, Knuckle City, Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, director;

South Korea, Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, director;

Spain, Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodóvar, director;

Sweden, And Then We Danced, Levan Akin, director;

Switzerland, Wolkenbruch’s Wondrous Journey into the Arms of a Shiksa, Michael Steiner, director;

Taiwan, Dear Ex, Mag Hsu, Chih-Yen Hsu, directors;

Thailand, Krasue: Inhuman Kiss, Sitisiri Mongkolsiri, director;

Tunisia, Dear Son, Mohamed Ben Attia, director;

Turkey, Commitment Asli, Semih Kaplanoglu, director;

Ukraine, Homeward, Nariman Aliev, director;

United Kingdom, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Chiwetel Ejiofor, director;

Uruguay, The Moneychanger, Federico Veiroj, director;

Uzbekistan, Hot Bread, Umid Khamdamov, director;

Venezuela, Being Impossible, Patricia Ortega, director;

Vietnam, Furie, Le Van Kiet, director.

Fhe Academy’s Board of Governors voted this year to rename the Foreign Language Film category as International Feature Film and expand the shortlist from nine to 10 films.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a predominantly non-English dialogue track. Ghana, Nigeria and Uzbekistan are first-time entrants.

The shortlist of 10 films will be announced on Monday, December 16, and the nominations for the 92nd Oscars will be announced on Monday, January 13. The Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, February 9.