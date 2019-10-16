Oscars: 32 Pics Submitted For Animated Feature Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its list of films submitted for the Animated Feature race at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Thirty-two films will vie for a slot on the Oscar shortlist and, ideally, a nomination when those are announced in January.
Here are the toon hopefuls, several of which have yet to yet to have their required seven-day qualifying run in Los Angeles:
Abominable
The Addams Family
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Another Day of Life
Away
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
Children of the Sea
Dilili in Paris
Frozen II
Funan
Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
The Last Fiction
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Marona’s Fantastic Tale
Missing Link
Ne Zha
Okko’s Inn
Pachamama
Promare
Rezo
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Spies in Disguise
The Swallows of Kabul
This Magnificent Cake!
The Tower
Toy Story 4
Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris
Weathering with You
White Snake
‘The Addams Family 2’ Is In The Works After Big Opening Weekend; Release Date Set
Submitted features must fulfill the theatrical release requirements and comply with all of the category’s other qualifying rules before they can advance in the nominations voting process. To determine the five nominees, members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch automatically are eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of those branches are invited to participate but must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.
Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories.
Nominations for the 92nd Oscars will be announced January 13, and the hardware will be handed out February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.