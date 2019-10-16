Oscars: 32 Pics Submitted For Animated Feature Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its list of films submitted for the Animated Feature race at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Thirty-two films will vie for a slot on the Oscar shortlist and, ideally, a nomination when those are announced in January.

Here are the toon hopefuls, several of which have yet to yet to have their required seven-day qualifying run in Los Angeles:

Abominable

The Addams Family

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Another Day of Life

Away

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Children of the Sea

Dilili in Paris

Frozen II

Funan

Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

The Last Fiction

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Marona’s Fantastic Tale

Missing Link

Ne Zha

Okko’s Inn

Pachamama

Promare

Rezo

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Spies in Disguise

The Swallows of Kabul

This Magnificent Cake!

The Tower

Toy Story 4

Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris

Weathering with You

White Snake

Submitted features must fulfill the theatrical release requirements and comply with all of the category’s other qualifying rules before they can advance in the nominations voting process. To determine the five nominees, members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch automatically are eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of those branches are invited to participate but must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories.

Nominations for the 92nd Oscars will be announced January 13, and the hardware will be handed out February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.