Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren Art Heist Story ‘The Duke’ Greenlit At Pathé – AFM

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Star Wars' Setback: 'Game Of Thrones' Duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Exit Trilogy

Read the full story

Oscar Isaac Boards Paul Schrader Revenge Thriller ‘The Card Counter’ – AFM

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Oscar Isaac will lead the cast of Paul Schrader’s revenge thriller The Card Counter, which HanWay Films will launch sales on at AFM.

Based on an original screenplay by Schrader, pic sees Isaac star as William Tell, a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past.

Braxton Pope, who previously worked with Schrader on The Canyons, is producing the film with Lauren Mann. William Olsson and David Wulf will executive produce.

Shoot is set for early 2020.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad