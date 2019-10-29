Oscar Isaac will lead the cast of Paul Schrader’s revenge thriller The Card Counter, which HanWay Films will launch sales on at AFM.

Based on an original screenplay by Schrader, pic sees Isaac star as William Tell, a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past.

Braxton Pope, who previously worked with Schrader on The Canyons, is producing the film with Lauren Mann. William Olsson and David Wulf will executive produce.

Shoot is set for early 2020.