‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ To Be Re-Released This Friday With Four New Scenes

There was always talks that Quentin Tarantino would add more scenes to his ninth movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood following its premiere at Cannes, finally, here it is, a new cut, just in time for awards season that Sony will re-release in around 1,500 theaters on Friday. Four never-before-scenes will be added, book-ending the new print. The movie, Tarantino’s first outside of his partnership with the Weinsteins, is his second-grossing ever stateside with $139.8M, $368.3M worldwide behind Django Unchained. The pic opened during the final weekend of July to $41M and one of the few pieces of counter-programming in a Disney-filled IP summer to work.

For those living in LA and happened to catch Hollywood at Tarantino’s Beverly Cinema, that print offered up an extended cut of a Bounty Law segment (the TV show starring DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton character). The movie follows Dalton, a fading movie star who is crashing into TV and his loyal stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). They also happen to be neighbors to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) in the Hollywood Hills at a socially-disruptive time in LA, the summer of ’69. Al Pacino also stars.

Recently it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio would run in the best actor Oscar category while Brad Pitt will compete in supporting.

Tarantino also wrote. David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Tarantino produced. Georgia Kacandes, YU Dong and Jeffrey Chan serve as EPs.

“Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie, and we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it’s meant to be seen – in theaters on the big screen – with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat,” said Adrian Smith, President of Domestic Distribution, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.