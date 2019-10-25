‘NOS4A2’: Ashley Romans Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Romans, who recurred as Tabitha on the first season of NOS4A2, has been promoted to series regular for the second season of AMC’s supernatural horror series.

NOS4A2, based on Joe Hill’s best-selling 2013 novel, centers on Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

Romans’ Tabitha is a young and passionate detective who uses her instincts to try to unravel the mysterious and frightening happenings unfolding in the small town. She appeared in three episodes in season one.

NOS4A2 is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television. The series is executive produced by Joe Hill, Jami O’Brien and Lauren Corrao.

Romans recently recurred on Showtime’s Shameless and I’m Dying Up Here. She is repped by Mark Schumacher Management and Innovative Artists.