Norman Lear To Be Honored At BAFTA LA Britannia Awards

Norman Lear is to receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television at the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards.

The One Day At A Time exec producer, who also recently partnered with Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience, is the latest high-profile creative talent to be feted at the event, which take place on October 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

He joins the likes of Jane Fonda, who is receiving the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, Jackie Chan, who is receiving the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment, Steve Coogan, who will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy and Jordan Peele, who will receive The John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing.

The event, which is BAFTA’s biggest outside of the UK, will be streamed live via streaming service BritBox and produced by Done + Dusted.

“Norman Lear is one of the most inspirational and legendary producers in Hollywood, continually proving that age is just a number with his ability to entertain global audiences for decades and accomplish career milestones at the age of 97,” said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, Chantal Rickards. “Throughout his prolific career, the multi-hyphenate has revolutionized the industry, spearheading socially relevant programming and ultimately shaping the trajectory of television.”

“We could not be more pleased to celebrate such a brilliant talent who is also responsible for pioneering the trend of taking iconic British TV shows and successfully adapting them for new audiences here in the United States,” added Kathryn Busby, Chair of the Board of Directors of BAFTA Los Angeles.