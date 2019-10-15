‘No Activity’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date on CBS All Access

CBS All Access has slotted Thursday, November 21 for the Season 3 premiere of ts original comedy series No Activity.

Season 3 picks up following last season’s disastrous bust, with detectives Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows) back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals, while robots edge in on Janice (Amy Sedaris) and Fatima (Sunita Mani) in dispatch.

Based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle, the series is co-developed and executive produced by Brammell and Trent O’Donnell. It stars Brammall and Meadows as SDPD detectives, who in season 2 were found staking out the seedy underbelly of a cockfighting ring as the SDPD was rocked by a massive corruption scandal.

New guest stars this season include Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Dylan McDermott and Paula Pell. They will be joined by returning guest stars including Mani as dispatch operator Fatima, Jason Mantzoukas as an undercover FBI agent, Sedaris as dispatch’s mother hen, Janice, and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons as Leon, the internal affairs investigator with a fondness for deep sea fishing.

No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle, and Gary Sanchez Productions. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows executive produce. Nina Pedrad serves as co-executive producer. As in previous seasons, Trent O’Donnell will direct all episodes.

Check out the promo below in which Brammall tries to get a reluctant Simmons to help him out with a Season 3 premiere date announcement video… with disappointing results.