Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe In Talks To Lead ‘The Northman’ From Robert Eggers

BREAKING: Robert Eggers, the director behind the critically acclaimed horror film, The Witch, has potentially assembled a starry cast for his latest project, The Northman, set up at New Regency. Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, The Witch’s Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgård, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe are in talks to star this film, which is being produced by Lars Knudsen (Hereditary, Midsommar).

The pic is described as Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. Eggers penned the screenplay with Icelandic poet and novelist, Sjón.

New Regency co-financed Eggers’ soon-to-be-released ghost drama The Lighthouse, also starring Dafoe as well as Robert Pattinson. The black and white feature was named best movie at Cannes’ Critics Week and Directors’ Fortnight by the International Federation of Film Critics.

During a recent appearance at Deadline’s The Contenders London, Eggers talked about how he and his brother Max were inspired by a true story of a 19th-century lighthouse in Wales where an older man and younger man are trapped due to a storm

“With the two characters, I realized it could be a story about identity,” remarked Eggers.

The Lighthouse will hit theaters Oct. 18.

Eggers is repped by WME.