Nicole Ari Parker To Star In Family Music Drama ‘Opus’ From Felicia D. Henderson In the Works At Fox

With Empire coming to an end, Fox is looking to keep co-star Nicole Ari Parker in the fold with a new series. The network has given a script commitment with penalty to Opus, a one-hour family music drama starring and executive produced by Empire‘s Parker, from writer Felicia D. Henderson (Empire), producer Larry Taja and Empire studio 20th Century Fox TV, where Henderson is under a deal.

Courtesy of Fox

Written by Henderson, in Opus, classical and urban music will clash when Willie Mae Gray (Parker), Europe’s most celebrated and only African American conductor, suddenly returns to Baltimore to reinvent her hometown’s crumbling symphony orchestra, while attempting to rebuild the relationship with her teenage son, an underground MC on the rise.

Parker and Henderson executive produce with Larry Taja (Dear White People), Stephen Endelman and Kara Feifer. Opus is a co-production of 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment.

Parker began as a recurring on Empire and was promoted to series regular beginning in season 5. She previously recurred on I’m Dying Up Here and Younger and guest-starred in Star and The Romanoffs, among other credits. She’s repped by LINK Entertainment and Gersh.

Fox

Henderson recently served as a consulting producer on Empire. She co-created and executive produced the BET series The Quad and spent two years as a co-executive producer on Netflix’s Marvel drama The Punisher. She also developed and executive produced the Showtime series Soul Food and worked on Gossip Girl and Fringe. Henderson started out in comedy with stints on Everybody Hates Chris, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Family Matters and Moesha.