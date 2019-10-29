Nicolas Cage To Star In Genre Thriller ‘Wally’s Wonderland’

EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage is set to star in Wally’s Wonderland, a genre film to be directed by Kevin Lewis (The Drop). Cage will play a janitor, forced to spend the night in a twisted amusement park where he is pulled into a living nightmare. As the threatening animatronic characters come to life, the janitor has to fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park.

Landafar Entertainment, JD Entertainment, Saturn Films, Almost Never Films & Screen Media Ventures are behind the film. The screenplay, which was high on the Blood List, a list of highly anticipated genre scripts, is written by G.O. Parsons. Grant Cramer (Lone Survivor), Jeremy Davis (The Street Racer), and Danny Roth (Anti-Life) will produce along with Cage and Mike Nilon.

Danny Chan, Foresight Chairman Mark Damon, and Screen Media’s SVP of Worldwide Acquisitions Seth Needle will executive produce. The film is scheduled to begin production in late January. Foresight will handle worldwide sales, introducing the film at AFM.

“For me there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work,” said Lewis, “and that actor is Nic Cage. I’m thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”

Nicolas Cage will next be seen in Primal, and the Southern gothic thriller Grand Isle, to be released by Screen Media. He is represented by WME and Stride Management.