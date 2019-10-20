Nick Tosches Dies: Biographer For Dean Martin, Sonny Liston Was 69

Nick Tosches, a former rock critic whose biographies and novels made him one of New York’s most respected writers, died today at his Manhattan home. He was 69 and his death was confirmed by a friend, who could not provide a cause.

Tosches started in the 1960s in the heyday of Creem magazine, helping define the emerging world of rock journalism and its ties to various genres. He was part of a trio of music writers with Richard Meltzer and Lester Bangs that some called “the Noise Boys” for their irreverant style.

His first book, however, veered away from rock. In Country. some of country music’s lesser-known stylists was explored. He repeated the exercise in his later Unsung Heroes of Rock ’n’ Roll, exploring some of that genre’s obscure but important artists.

His first biography, Hellfire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story” profiled the volatile keyboardist, and and in 1986 he switched gears to produce Power on Earth: Michele Sindona’s Explosive Story,” about the scandal-ridden Italian financier.

Perhaps his biggest work was 1992’s Dino: Living High in the Dirty Business of Dreams, a profile about Dean Martin that stripped away the show business veneer to get at the essence of the man.