‘Dash & Lily’ Launches Nick Jonas’ Upstart Production Company Image 32

Earlier this morning, Netflix announced Dash & Lily, an eight-episode holiday romantic comedy series that Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps is producing with Nick Jonas’ Image 32. It marks the fifth Netflix series for Stranger Things‘ Levy, and it also christens the producing aspirations of Jonas, the singer and actor who co-starred in the films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the Sundance hazing drama Goat. Jonas said he is in the process of putting together several projects. He is repped by WME, Philymack, and Schreck Rose.

“Telling stories has always been a huge passion of mine,” Jonas said. “I wanted to start Image 32 so I could be in the development of not only my own writing but also identifying interesting stories and help them come to life. I’m very excited to announce my first project under Image 32 with Netflix…[is] Dash and Lily alongside Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps. I can’t wait to bring this warm, heartfelt story to life with such an amazing group of creatives.”