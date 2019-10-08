Nick Jonas Joins ‘The Voice’ As Coach For Season 18

Nick Jonas is set to take a seat in one of the spinning chairs at The Voice.

The singer-songwriter joins the Emmy Award-winning series as a coach for the upcoming spring cycle, NBC announced today.

Jonas has had a successful career as a solo artist and with his family members as one-third of the Jonas Brothers.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice.”

Jonas shared the news with fans about his new gig today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while promoting the Jonas Brothers’ current single, “Only Human.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” he said. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

He joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, along with host Carson Daly on the music competition series. Longtime coach, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, recently exited the series.

Jonas received solo acclaim for his self-titled album. A recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award, he co-wrote the Golden Globe-nominated song “Home” for the animated 2018 film Ferdinand.

In addition to music, he acts and had a lead role in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival favorite Goat. He also appeared in a guest-starring role in the horror-comedy series Scream Queens, and starred in the gritty television series Kingdom. In 2017, Jonas starred alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The blind auditions for Season 17 of The Voice, with current coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, continue tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The Voice opened this current season as the No. 1 alternative series in total viewers. Its Sept. 23 debut finished No. 2 during premiere week among all entertainment shows. Since then, the telecast has grown to a 2.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and 11.1 million viewers in “live plus seven day,” according to Nielsen.

The series is a presentation of MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson.