Nicholl Fellowships: Movie Academy Raises Curtain On Screenwriter Class Of 2019

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named its five winners of the 2019 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition. The quintet’s scripts will get a live read next month.

And the fellowships go to … Aaron Chung, for Princess Vietnam; Karen McDermott, Lullabies of La Jaula; Renee Pillai, Boy with Kite; Sean Malcolm, Mother; and Walker McKnight, Street Rat Allie Punches Her Ticket.

Each winner receives a $35,000 prize, the first installment of which will be distributed at the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Awards Presentation & Live Read on Thursday, November 7, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

Fellowships are awarded with the understanding that the recipients each will complete a feature-length screenplay during their fellowship year. The Academy acquires no rights to their works and does not involve itself commercially in any way with their completed scripts.

The other 2019 finalists, chosen from more than 7,300 entered scripts, were Paul Ashton, Slater Berricks Is a Dead Man; Matthew Fantaci, Scandalous!; Lynn Esta Goldman, On the Wing; Gary Patent, Cosmonaut; Joel Sinensky, The Lie Factory; Toy Styles, Concrete Beach; and Jack Zafran, Justice, Justice.

The global competition, which aims to identify and encourage talented new screenwriters, has awarded 161 fellowships since it began in 1986.