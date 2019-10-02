Nia Long To Produce & Star Alongside Omar Epps And Stephen Bishop In Netflix Film ‘Fatal Affair’

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long, known for her roles in movies including Boyz n the Hood, Love Jones, Soul Food and The Best Man, has set her first producing project with Netflix. Long will produce and star in Fatal Affair, with Omar Epps (House, Shooter) and Stephen Bishop (Moneyball) co-starring.

Peter Sullivan is directing the feature from a script he co-wrote with Rasheeda Garner. The plot follows a woman who tries to mend her marriage after a brief encounter with an old friend, only to find that he is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized.

Barry Barnholtz, Brian Nolan and Jeffrey Schenck will produce alongside Long. Filming is slated to begin this month in Los Angeles.

Long most recently appeared on the big screen in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and next co-stars in The Banker, opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Nicholas Hoult, as well as Life in a Year, the Sony drama starring Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith.

Epps, who co-starred alongside Long in the 1999 crime thriller In Too Deep, currently recurs on This Is Us, while Bishop starred in the short-lived Bravo series Imposters.

Long is repped by Untitled Entertainment; Epps by Anonymous Content and CAA; and Bishop by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Margie Weiner Management.