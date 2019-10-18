NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes Of Kansas City Chiefs Suffers Serious Knee Injury

The reigning National Football League MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was seriously injured running a quarterback sneak tonight in his game against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes’s injury came in the second quarter of the game, nationally televised by Fox as part of Thursday Night Football, when he dove forward to pick up a first down in a fourth-and-short situation. Mahomes did not immediately get up from the pile, and his teammates stood around in shock. Receiver Tyreek Hill put his hands on his helmet in concern. as Mahomes attempted to straighten his right knee.

His attempts saw him toss his helmet and cover his face with both hands. A trainer eventually helped him straighten it, but Mahomes was carried off the field and into the locker room.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wrote on his Twitter account: “Praying for you bro.” It was a similar sentiment shared by Houston QB Deshaun Watson on social media: “Praying my bro @PatrickMahomes is straight!”

Mahomes was a big reason the Chiefs were among the favorites to get to this year’s Super Bowl. A rifle-armed quarterback, he was 10 of 11 for 76 yards and a 125.8 QB rating before departing. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes against one interception this season.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes at quarterback. He is 35 years old and didn’t play last season. He guided the Chiefs to a 30-6 win tonight.