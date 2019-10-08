Click to Skip Ad
New Line Buys Untitled Elliott San Spec, John Cho Producing

New Line

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Elliott San has sold an untitled spec competitively to New Line with Mary Lee of A-Major Media and John Cho producing.

The logline is being kept under wraps but we hear it’s a mind-bending genre tale that centers around an Asian-American protagonist.

Elliott San
Elliott San Courtesy

San is a native of Libertyville, Illinois. He sold his original feature script, an erotic thriller entitled An Affair to Die For when his trajectory took a sharp turn and he was suddenly diagnosed with leukemia. Faced with getting a bone marrow transplant, San returned to his hometown of Chicago to undergo the procedure. After two years spent regaining his health, he found himself at a bit of a crossroads, but continued to pursue his love of screenwriting and returned to Los Angeles. Affair to Die for was recently released on Netflix.  San draws on his unique upbringing to write at the intersection of genre and personal experience.

Cho starred in the Sony indie hit Searching which made over $75M worldwide. He next stars in Screen Gems’ reboot of The Grudge and recently starred in the Netflix movie Between Two Ferns: The Movie. 

UTA brokered the deal. San is repped by Pacific View.

