New Hollywood Podcast: Kaitlyn Dever Talks ‘Unbelievable’ And Its Portrayal Of Sexual Assault Survivors

A Texas native, Kaitlyn Dever started acting at a young age, acting in commercials which eventually paved the way for her to have a blossoming career in Hollywood which started with An American Girl. From there, she began to appear in more and more projects in film (The Spectacular Now, Beautiful Boy) as well as TV (Justified, Last Man Standing). Now she stars in Netflix’s Unbelievable, a series which is relevant now more than ever.

In Unbelievable, Dever plays Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped. The series, which is based on a true story, follows Marie and two detectives who are investigating similar attacks and searching for the truth.

From comedy to drama, Dever’s resume is quite diverse and shows her range. She recently starred with Beanie Feldstein in Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed Booksmart which is emerging as an awards season contender. But one of her most noteworthy roles is in Destin Daniel Cretton’s 2013 drama Short Term 12 which was a hotbed of before-they-were-stars talent including Oscar winners Brie Larson and Rami Malek as well as Lakeith Stanfield, John Gallagher Jr. and Stephanie Beatriz.

Dever stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talks about how Unbelievable tackles the topic of sexual assault and her Hollywood journey. We also spend a good amount of time talking about how her dad is the voice of Barney — yes, that Barney.

Listen to the episode below.