Neve Campbell To Play ‘Fly A Little Higher’ Author Laura Sobiech In Warner Bros. Drama ‘Clouds’

EXCLUSIVE: Neve Campbell has boarded Warner Bros. drama Clouds and will play Laura Sobiech, the author whose memoir Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way the Justin Baldoni-directed film is based on.

The pic follows 17-year-old Zach (Fin Argus), Laura’s son, whose diagnosed a second time with Osteosarcoma, a rare form of pediatric bone cancer, but this time it’s terminal. In the months leading up to his death, he finds the courage to date and fall in love with his dream girl, Amy (Madison Iseman) and despite waves of sorrow and guilt knowing he’s leaving his loved ones behind and in pain, he writes a song saying goodbye and to thank all the people who stood by him.

Laura blogged about her son’s battle with cancer on the Caring Bridge website. In May 2013 a documentary called My Last Days: Meet Zach Sobiech was released on the Soul Pancake YouTube channel. The video went viral and reached over 12.3 million people within months of it’s release. The week of Zach’s death, on May 20, 2013, his song reached No. 1 on iTunes and made it’s way up Billboard’s Top 100 chart, debuting at #26, and topping the Rock Digital Downloads at #1.

Andrew Lazar is producing Clouds via his Mad Chance banner. Also producing are Baldoni and Casey La Scala. La Scala and Patrick Kopka wrote the initial draft while Kara Holden wrote the latest script. Mad Chance’s Benjamin Simpson is co-producer.

Campbell is renowned for her work on the Fox series Party of Five and the $604M+ global grossing Scream horror franchise. She starred on Netflix’s House of Cards as Leann Harvey and alongside Dwayne Johnson in the $305M-global grossing action pic Skyscraper. Her latest film, Castle in the Ground starring Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots, and directed by Joey Klein, made its world premiere at TIFF last month.

Campbell is repped by CAA, Mosaic and attorney Jeff Bernstein.