Netflix To Tell ‘The Incredible Story Of Rose Island’; Feature Comedy Directed By Sydney Sibilia

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has boarded The Incredible Story Of Rose Island (L’Incredibile Storia Dell’Isola Delle Rose), a comedy feature from Sydney Sibilia, director of the successful Italian franchise Smetto Quando Voglia. Production began in September on the movie that’s based on the true story of engineer Giorgio Rosa and the independent micronation he founded in 1968 off the Rimini coast outside Italian territorial waters.

This is part of Netflix’s overseas drive under VP of International Film David Kosse who joined in March to focus on making and acquiring significant non-English language titles with worldwide appeal. Shooting will take place in Rome, Malta, Rimini and Bologna.

The Incredible Story Of Rose Island is co-written by Sibilia and Francesca Manieri. A Netflix original film produced by Groenlandia, it stars Elio Germano as Giorgio Rosa with Matilda De Angelis, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Luca Zingaretti, François Cluzet (Intouchables), Thomas Wlaschiha (Game Of Thrones), Leonardo Lidi, Alberto Astorri and Violetta Zironi co-starring.

Producer Matteo Rovere says, “This movie is something unique and ambitious, not only because it narrates a crucial event in our country which only few people remember, but also because it focuses on universal ideals and topics. It’s a story about freedom, brotherhood, sharing, which resonates with everybody. That’s why we are proud to have such an important international partner supporting this challenging movie, produced on a scale rarely seen in our country. Thanks to Netflix we have a guarantee of quality and international outreach. We can speak to the world and we are certain the world will identify with this all-Italian story and will be overwhelmed by it.”

Teresa Moneo, Director International Original Films at Netflix, adds, “We are excited to be working with Sydney, Matteo and all the team at Groenlandia to bring to life their ambitious and inspiring vision. We are thrilled that a project of this scale is coming out of Italy and we believe that this universal story will be enjoyed by our entire Netflix audience around the globe.”