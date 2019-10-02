Netflix Orders Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has given a six-episode series order to The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, a half-hour sketch comedy series from comedian Iliza Shlesinger. It will shoot in New York this fall for a 2020 launch.

Here is how the series, produced by Avalon Television (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Catastrophe), is described: From the mind of Iliza Shlesinger comes a secret world filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience, and irreverent yet poignant social commentary.

Shlesinger is starring and serving as an executive producer alongside Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday. Laura Murphy (Girl Code; Adam Ruins Everything) is set to direct.

Following some early sketch comedy entries, like W/ Bob and David and Netflix Presents: The Characters, the streamer recently ramped up its original sketch comedy efforts following the breakout success of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, which launched in April to strong reviews and was renewed for a second season. Since then, Netflix has greenlighted Astronomy Club, a sketch-comedy series starring the eponymous New York-based improv and sketch troupe and produced by Kenya Barris, and now The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.

This year, Shlesinger will be launching her fifth Netflix stand-up special, following Elder Millennial, Confirmed Kills, Freezing Hot and War Paint. This past summer she released Over & Over, a documentary which give fans a behind-the-scenes look into the making of Elder Millennial.

In addition to her stand-up, Shlesinger was recently seen co-starring opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in the Paramount movie Instant Family. She’ll next be seen opposite Wahlberg in the Netflix film Wonderland directed by Peter Berg.

Shlesinger’s first book, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity, was published in 2017 by Hachette Book Group. She also has a podcast, AIA: Ask Iliza Anything, on which she answers listeners’ questions.