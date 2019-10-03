Italian authorities are probing global streamer Netflix over alleged tax evasion in the European country.

According to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters, the investigation has been opened by prosecutors in Milan after the U.S. company failed to file a tax return this year.

Despite the fact that Netflix has no official physical presence in Italy, the prosecutors are arguing that the streamer’s infrastructure, including servers and cables that deliver content to some 1.4 million users, qualify it as a local business and thus it should pay taxes.

No Netflix executive is under investigation. Milan prosecutors have previously probed US companies Apple, Amazon and Facebook over tax issues.

Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera first reported the investigation.

Netflix representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier today, Netflix announced that its profits in the UK had increased 37% over the last 12 months.