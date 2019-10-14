Netflix is exploring what it takes to become one of the world’s leading surgeons in a four-part series from BBC Studios.

It marks the production arm of the British public broadcaster’s first commission from the SVOD service.

The untitled science documentary series will be produced by BBC Studios Science Unit.

Each episode of this original series will focus on the story of one ground-breaking surgeon from around the world. Viewers will see them in action at the operating table, talking through their specialist area and the creative process behind a medical operation, as well as find out the motivation behind their journey into medicine. Through the individual stories of these experts, the series will explore how our understanding of the human body is constantly being reinvented by new discoveries and techniques. The specialist medical areas that will feature include cardiology, neuro-surgery and transplant surgery.

The series will launch on Netflix in 2020.

James van der Pool, Showrunner, BBC Studios Science Unit said, “This new series offers an intimate understanding into the minds of these trailblazing surgeons and the remarkable journeys that led to them becoming innovators within their fields. Their theatre may be an operating theatre, but is no less dramatic than its counterpart, as we see the ingenuity, skill and even risks, that make up a surgeon’s work. We’re thrilled to be able to give viewers such an insider’s view, as well as increase their knowledge of the human anatomy.”

Andrew Cohen, Head of BBC Studios Science Unit added, “We’re delighted to be producing this truly global series for Netflix, bringing together medical stories from around the world. While the surgeons featured are from every corner of the globe, they all share the same drive and altruism, making for fascinating and informative content.”