Netflix Show Ads Banned By Disney Across Its Entertainment Networks

Disney has imposed a ban on advertising for Netflix shows across its entertainment networks, including ABC and Freeform, though ESPN will continue to accept the competitive spots.

The move is a sign of the increasingly competitive times, as the media and tech sectors are engaged in a high-stakes battle for streaming supremacy. Netflix spent nearly $2 billion this year on advertising and, given its $15 billion annual spending on content, will be continuing to promote its wares aggressively.

Disney is launching its own direct-to-consumer service, Disney+, on November 12. Apple will debut its subscription offering, Apple TV+, on November 1, and WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are readying major streaming outlets for launch next spring. In advance of launching Disney+, the parent company has begun pulling back content it had been licensing out to Netflix and other platforms. The “first window” of releases like Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel and other recent releases will be on Disney+ instead of Netflix.

In the tech sector, Apple and Amazon have also been tussling over streaming, with the Amazon Prime Video app disappearing from Apple’s App Store, according to social media accounts Friday morning.

The friction over how streaming services are advertised on traditional TV recalls the era of cable programming rising to prominence a generation ago. There was a time when it was shocking to see ads for HBO’s The Sopranos, for example, on broadcast networks, but today such placements are commonplace. Tech firms have become a major category in the $75 billion TV ad business, and Netflix has been a heavy spender on live events like the Super Bowl and ABC’s telecasts of the Academy Awards.

In a statement, Disney cited the fact that there are “many more entrants looking to advertise in traditional television, and across our portfolio of networks.” It had initially looked to ban all competitive ads, but then reversed course, but the exception turned out to be Netlfix.

A Netflix rep declined to comment when contacted by Deadline.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the Disney ban.