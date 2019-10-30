Netflix Sets Global Premiere Date For ‘The End Of The F***ing World’ Return As Attribution Issue Resurfaces

Netflix has revealed the global premiere date for the second season of The End of the F***ing World and launched a trailer.

The SVOD service is to debut the series, which stars Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther, on November 5 in all territories outside of the UK. It launches on Channel 4 in the UK on November 4.

The trailer features a cover of Billy Idol’s White Wedding by Blur guitarist Graham Coxon.

Alyssa (Barden) is still dealing with the fallout of the events of the first series. The second series sees the introduction of the new character of Bonnie, played by Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth). Bonnie is an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.

British writer Charlie Covell returns to write the second season of the series which is inspired by the characters from the comic books by Charles Forsman. British directors Lucy Forbes (In My Skin) and Destiny Ekaragha (Gone Too Far) direct the first and second block respectively.

Related Story Netflix Orders Ramayana-Inspired Animated Action Drama Series 'Heaven's Forest' From 'Castlevania' Team

The series is produced by Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions. Executive Producers are Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle and Charlie Covell.

Earlier this week, Netflix’s UK Twitter feed took the unusual step of promoting the show’s launch on Channel 4 in the UK. It noted that, “as with season 1, The End of the F***ing World season 2 will be on Channel 4 in the UK at launch. It’ll come to Netflix eventually, but in the meantime you’ll be able to watch it on All 4”.

This comes after some at Channel 4 felt slightly burned that the show, which was developed and originally commissioned by the linear broadcaster, was widely considered a Netflix original. At last year’s Edinburgh International TV Festival, C4 programming boss Ian Katz admitted that even though it aired on C4 and its digital service All4 three months before Netflix, many didn’t realize it was a C4 show. “Next time we’ll run the whole series on the channel then there will be a conventional hold back of more than a year before people see it on Netflix. It really bugs me that people think that show is a Netflix show, I really want to reclaim ownership of it, it’s absolutely a Channel 4 show,” he said.