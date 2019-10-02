Netflix Senior Original Series Executive Allie Goss Departs Streamer After 13 Years

EXCLUSIVE: One of Netflix’s longest-serving and most senior original series executives, VP Original Series Allie Goss, is departing the company after more than 13 years. I hear Goss, who is wrapping up her Netflix tenure this week, is leaving as a result of a recent a change in organizational structure under VP Original Content Channing Dungey who joined the Internet network in February.

Goss started her career at Netflix, licensing content in the company’s formative streaming days and then moved to the original series team, first in business affairs and then segueing into the creative department.

An an early member of Cindy Holland’s Netflix original series team, Goss was responsible for developing and overseeing such drama series as the award-winning The Crown; the Marvel series franchise – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders; Veena Sud’s Seven Seconds, for which Regina King won an Emmy; the recently launched limited series Unbelievable, which has been garnering strong reviews and a lot of attention; as well as the upcoming drama series Away, from Jason Katims, and Pieces of Her, from Lesli Linka Glatter, Charlotte Stoudt and Bruna Papandrea;

I hear many of Goss’ current projects will be shifting to VP Original series Nina Wolarsky who, like Goss, reports to Dungey.

“Allie has been a key contributor to Netflix for the 13+ years she spent here,” Netflix’s VP Original Content Cindy Holland said in a statement to Deadline. “From her original role on our television licensing team to joining the original series team and most recently launching the series Unbelievable, Allie has shown tremendous creativity, business acumen and an uncanny ability to take on new challenges. We’re grateful for everything she contributed to Netflix and wish her all the best for the future.”