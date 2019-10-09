Netflix Scales Supernatural Volcano In ‘Katla’ With ‘Everest’ Director Baltasar Kormákur

Everest director Baltasar Kormákur is making a supernatural volcano drama for Netflix.

The Icelandic auteur has co-created Katla with Trapped showrunner Sigurjón Kjartansson. The eight-part series is set in Iceland and begins one year after the violent eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla, which dramatically disturbs the peace and tranquility of the small town of Vik.

As people evacuate the area, the ice near the volcano starts to melt. The few remaining people manage to provide necessary community service and despite its grand location the area turns out somewhat apocalyptic. Mysterious elements, that have been deeply frozen into the glacier from prehistoric times, start to emerge from the melting ice and cause consequences no one could have ever foreseen.

Production is set to start on the project, which is written by is written by Kjartansson, Lilja Sigurðardóttir and Davíð Már Stefánsson, in 2020.

Kormákur has been developing the series, which is produced by his own RVK Studios, for a number of years and took it to Berlinale in 2017, where a number of linear broadcasters were thought to have been interested.

Deadline understands it is one of two projects that Kormákur is working on for Netflix – the other is thought to be a feature film.

“It’s an exciting challenge to embark on this journey on Katla with Netflix and we‘re honored to be the first Icelandic production team to be commissioned to deliver a full series. Katla is a unique and ambitious sci-fi project that has been in development within my company, RVK Studios for a few years and we’re delighted that it now has been picked up by Netflix,” said Kormákur.

Tesha Crawford, Director Netflix International Originals Northern Europe, added, “Iceland has been the home for so many series and films over the years. We are excited to be able to feature it’s breathtaking surroundings in a story that is so grounded in Icelandic themes. Working with such an acclaimed talent like Baltasar Kormákur makes this project a perfect set up for us. We can’t wait to see this story come to life and bring it to our members all across the globe.”