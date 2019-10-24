Netflix Turns 21-Year-Old French Kids Cartoon ‘Oggy & The Cockroaches’ Into CGI Series

Netflix has ordered its first original animated series from France — a CGI remake of 21-year-old kids cartoon Oggy And The Cockroaches.

Paris-based animation house Xilam Animation will produce the series for Netflix, transforming a brand it first launched in 1998. Netflix said the original cartoon, created by Jean-Yves Raimbaud, has reached 800M households worldwide.

Titled Oggy Oggy, the new series follows cat Oggy who is freed from the tyranny of the cockroaches and lives in a world of other cats, where he engages with neighbors and sets off on adventures.

Dominique Bazay, director of kids and family international originals at Netflix, said: “Xilam is one of France’s most prolific producers, having developed a distinct expertise in non-dialog animated comedy for kids. We’re certain Oggy’s kindness and sweet charm will warm the hearts of preschoolers everywhere.”

Xilam CEO Marc du Pontavice added: “Xilam intends to establish the Oggy universe as one of the most important franchises for the pre-school target audience.”

Netflix’s other preschool titles (those aimed at kids aged 2-6) include Ask The StoryBots, Chip and Potato, Mighty Little Bheem, Motown Magic, Super Monsters, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Word Party, and YooHoo to the Rescue.

Xilam Animation raised 22.33M euro ($24.8M) in capital last year through the selling of new shares to private investors. The funds were allocated to expansion plans, helping Xilam explore acquisition and co-production opportunities.